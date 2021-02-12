Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,067 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $148,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 89.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

