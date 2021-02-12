Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MDEVF stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Melco International Development has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

