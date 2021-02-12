Melon Price Hits $38.88 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00064771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.94 or 0.01135087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006327 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.56 or 0.05706466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00027185 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019531 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00035294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melon

