Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) & Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Critical Review

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 23.02% 9.67% 1.02% Citizens 13.11% 5.70% 0.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mercantile Bank and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.37%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Citizens.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Mercantile Bank pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Citizens’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 2.55 $49.46 million $2.57 11.34 Citizens $45.11 million 2.48 $5.90 million N/A N/A

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Citizens on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial, residential mortgage, and instalment loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied, and multi-family and residential rental property real estate loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 32 automated teller machines and eight video banking machines. The company operates 40 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet banking services. It operates 27 branches in East Central and South Mississippi; and a loan production office in North Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

