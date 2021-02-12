MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Trading 0.2% Higher

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €143.15 ($168.41) and last traded at €142.15 ($167.24). 224,046 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €141.85 ($166.88).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €142.05 and its 200 day moving average is €129.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.92.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.