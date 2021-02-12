Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $183.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of -113.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,665,581.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,573,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,174,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $864,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,949 shares of company stock worth $62,912,961 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.