Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,069 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 159,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $159.05 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.73.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

