Meritage Portfolio Management Has $837,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 167,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,200,000 after buying an additional 139,365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,132,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,610,000 after buying an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.53 and a 200-day moving average of $185.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

