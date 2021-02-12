Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 3,129 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

