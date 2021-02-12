Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,798 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 211,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 308,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 47,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILPT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.