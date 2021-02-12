Mesa Air Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,752 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,165% compared to the typical daily volume of 254 call options.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,940.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.