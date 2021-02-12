Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.55 ($10.05).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €12.40 ($14.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Metro AG has a one year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a one year high of €13.50 ($15.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.47.

Metro AG (B4B3.F) Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

