Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $1,770,412.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,202.07 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,194.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,072.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

