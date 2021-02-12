Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,255.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mettler-Toledo reported strong fourth-quarter results wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year on the back of solid momentum across Laboratory and Food Retail segments. Further, the company's strong performance in Americas, Europe, and Asia and Rest of the World (ROW) regions was positive. Moreover, growing momentum in China remained a tailwind. The company’s portfolio strength, cost-cutting efforts, robust sales, marketing strategies, and margin and productivity initiatives are expected to continue aiding its performance. Further, benefits from strategic investments in Spinnaker sales remain positives. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic are likely to linger in the near term, which is a concern. Also, unfavorable currency fluctuations are risks.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,202.07 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,194.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,072.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,165,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,771 shares of company stock worth $10,564,140. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

