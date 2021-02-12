Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the January 14th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,770,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mexus Gold US stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,845. Mexus Gold US has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

