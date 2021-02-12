M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.