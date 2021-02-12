MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.58. MGM Growth Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. 3,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

