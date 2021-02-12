MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.18.

MGM opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

