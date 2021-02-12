MIB Coin (MIB) Tops One Day Volume of $8,223.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $348,181.84 and approximately $8,223.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00179227 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 400,063,747 coins and its circulating supply is 122,761,819 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

