Michael J. Mcelhaugh Sells 20,000 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $371.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.15.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.