Michael R. Sand Sells 4,349 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Michael R. Sand sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $120,684.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TSBK stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.35. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.