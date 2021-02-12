Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading Down 8.6%

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) shares fell 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.57. 2,398,755 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,014,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFGP. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

