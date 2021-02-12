Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 426.43 ($5.57).

Get Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) alerts:

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) stock opened at GBX 467.30 ($6.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 430.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 335.33. Micro Focus International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 827.30 ($10.81).

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.