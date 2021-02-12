Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Vertical Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $157.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $157.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.