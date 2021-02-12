Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 877,091 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $195,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $244.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $245.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

