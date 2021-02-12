Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Sunday, February 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

MAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

NYSE:MAA opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.48.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $7,161,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

