Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Trading 9.3% Higher

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) traded up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.70. 1,960,222 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 958,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

MLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

The stock has a market cap of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 362,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

