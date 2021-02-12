Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Millicom International Cellular stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 0.98. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $47.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00.

TIGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

