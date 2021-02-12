Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,968 shares during the period. Mimecast makes up 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Mimecast worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after purchasing an additional 842,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mimecast by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Mimecast by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,809,000 after purchasing an additional 233,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mimecast by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,166,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,935,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $200,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,908.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,080,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,104,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 4,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,293. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 178.71, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

