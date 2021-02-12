Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) Shares Gap Down to $0.52

Shares of Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.48. Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 4,317 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 43.28 and a current ratio of 55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.73 million and a PE ratio of -30.59.

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project; and the Changkeng Gold project located southwest of Guangzhou, China. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

