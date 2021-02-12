Mitch C. Hill Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $565,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NARI shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.