Mizuho Increases AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $114.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $104.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.10.

NYSE ABC opened at $104.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,762,000 after acquiring an additional 794,449 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after acquiring an additional 289,928 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,374,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 256,770 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

