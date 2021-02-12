Mizuho Increases Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $325.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.37.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $309.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.97. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $322.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.