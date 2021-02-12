Mizuho Raises Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $20.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KIM. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10,446.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 172,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 170,688 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

