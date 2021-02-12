MKM Partners Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at MKM Partners in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACB. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.31.

Shares of ACB stock traded down C$1.61 on Friday, hitting C$16.70. 8,490,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$28.32. The stock has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.21.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$190,071.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

