MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

MKS Instruments has raised its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI opened at $162.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.38 and a 200 day moving average of $133.76. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.