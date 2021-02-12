Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $47.96 and last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 8025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $562,840.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $139,769.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,370 shares of company stock worth $1,429,779. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Model N by 31.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 260.7% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.