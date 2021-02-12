Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Moelis & Company has decreased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

MC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.