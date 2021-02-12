Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

MC opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.