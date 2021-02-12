Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of MC opened at $53.99 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.