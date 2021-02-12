Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 163,101 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,000. Moelis & Company makes up about 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. 1,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $56.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 78.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

