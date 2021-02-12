Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,922 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Castle Biosciences worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,919. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.09 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $957,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353,452 shares in the company, valued at $69,093,724.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $889,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,435 shares of company stock worth $23,169,550. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

