Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 557,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,406,929.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $883,800 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

