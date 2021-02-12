Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $9.74 Million Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,523 shares during the quarter. The Brink’s accounts for about 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of The Brink’s worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 40.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 9.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Shares of The Brink’s stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,849. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.