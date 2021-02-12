Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.30-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.28. Moody’s also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 10.30-10.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.67. The stock had a trading volume of 910,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,031. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.08.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

