MoonSwap (MOON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,668.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $2,668.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.63 or 0.00393436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 14,508,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,487,013 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap.

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

