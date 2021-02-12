Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.30.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Playtika has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.