Morgan Stanley Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $410.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $402.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.06.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $410.20 on Friday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 169.50, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.