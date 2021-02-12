Morgan Stanley Cuts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $173.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $172.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.63. Seagen has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,454,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth $235,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 32,100.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.