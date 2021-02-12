Morgan Stanley Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $94.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD stock opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,340,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $327,929.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 53,571.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.